Bryan Bulaga: “Disheartening” to see so many players not vote on CBA

Getty Images

NFL players approved a new Collective Bargaining Agreement earlier this year by a 60-vote margin, but that could have been different had more votes been cast during the process.

Nearly 22 percent of the eligible voters elected not to cast a ballot. Chargers tackle Bryan Bulaga was not in that group and he expressed some frustration on Tuesday about those who chose not to participate in the process.

“I’m very confused why so many guys didn’t vote. It was a big deal,” Bulaga said, via the Associated Press. “The CBA isn’t something we’re voting on for ourselves. It’s a big decision and to see so many guys not vote is disheartening. . . . Regardless of how it went it probably would have been encouraging if more guys voted. It’s interesting and unfortunate. Guys are able to do what they want.”

Bulaga did not say which way he voted on the agreement. The validity of the CBA is now being challenged by former Panthers safety Eric Reid, who alleges the language of the document changed after players voted on it.