Bucs new uniforms to be unveiled next Tuesday

Getty Images

The Buccaneers had already acknowledged that they were going to be unveiling new uniforms for next season, and that they were coming in April.

Now, they’ve announced the announcement.

Via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, the Bucs said they’d reveal their new look on April 7.

That gives their fans something to look forward to until next Tuesday, imagining what Tom Brady will look like in red, or pewter, or with a little luck orange.

The new look will replace the last ill-fated redesign in 2014, and as Stroud notes, the team has played as poorly as they looked — with a .354 winning percentage in those uniforms.

While their 1997 design change came with on-field success including an eventual Super Bowl title, it did rob us all of their orange creamsicle uniforms and Bucco Bruce. Until Tuesday, we can all hold out hope that’s what they go back to.