Cancellation of Wimbledon doesn’t bode well for NFL’s London games

Getty Images

Wimbledon has been canceled.

Not postponed. Canceled.

Arguably the most famous and prestigious tennis tournament in the world won’t happen in 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s the first outright cancellation of the tournament since World War II.

The news comes a day after the NFL expressed with nonchalance bordering on naivete that the full 2020 season will happen as scheduled, in full stadiums. The same conference call with league executives included an expression of confidence that the league’s five international games in London and Mexico will be played as scheduled.

The Jaguars are scheduled to host two games in London. The Dolphins and Falcons are supposed to host one each. The Cardinals are due to host the Mexico game.

Maybe the NFL knows something the rest of us don’t. Maybe the NFL has decided to project confidence to the point of stridence in the face of an unprecedented public-health crisis. Maybe the NFL simply doesn’t know what’s really going on.

Regardless, few outside the league share the muted, Twilight Zone-ish defiance that was expressed by Jeff Pash and others during Tuesday’s conference call. And it’s hard not to think that, like plenty of politicians are doing based on their comments from a month or so ago, the league eventually will be saying something dramatically different than what it said on Tuesday.