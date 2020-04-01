Denzel Ward will pay biggest monthly expense for 21 Clevelanders

Getty Images

Browns defensive back Denzel Ward is helping out his hometown.

He will pay the biggest monthly expense for 21 Clevelanders out of work because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s unique for me because the community I’m fortunate enough to play for is the community that helped raise me my entire life,” Ward, who wears the No. 21, said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “So to help your neighbors in a time when they might be struggling is just a no-brainer.”

Ward will target 21 service workers and small business owners.

Through his Make Them Know Your Name (MTKYN) foundation, Ward and his team will choose 21 recipients after reviewing applications submitted through the link on the MTKYN website.

“Whether that’s rent or mortgage, or just groceries for your family, I want someone to breathe a little easier knowing that’s taken care of this month,” Ward said.

Other Browns players, including Baker Mayfield, Myles Garrett and Larry Ogunjobi, have donated to COVID-19 relief causes, and Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam committed $1.5 million.