Emmanuel Sanders: Bills showed interest before trading for Stefon Diggs

Getty Images

Emmanuel Sanders agreed to a free agent contract with the Saints on March 20, but before that he thought he might be heading to Buffalo.

Sanders told Rich Eisen that he was having positive conversations with the Bills as soon as free agency opened, but before he had given them a firm “yes,” the Bills lost interest because they found out Stefon Diggs was available in a trade from the Vikings.

“Free agency really started March 16,” Sanders said. “I spoke with the Bills for a little bit and I told them, ‘Let me think about the idea, give me a night.’ And 30 minutes later the Stefon Diggs deal went through and I was like, ‘OK.’ So then I kind of waited. I was talking to Green Bay, I was talking to the Niners, just trying to figure out what type of deal, what type of money we’re talking about. And then the Saints called. I was ecstatic about them, the opportunity to play with Drew Brees, and the numbers made sense.”

If Sanders had said yes to the Bills, it’s possible they wouldn’t have traded for Diggs. But Sanders sounds happy with where he ended up.