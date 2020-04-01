Eric Ebron wants to be Ben Roethlisberger’s security blanket

Getty Images

One of Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger‘s most fruitful partnerships during his Steelers tenure was with tight end Heath Miller.

Most of the 592 passes that Miller caught over 11 seasons in Pittsburgh were thrown by Roethlisberger and many of them came at moments when the Steelers were in need of a first down. Other tight ends have filled the position since Miller retired after the 2015 season and that group grew when Eric Ebron signed with the team last month.

Ebron has seen the work that Roethlisberger did with Miller in the past and hopes to make the same kind of impact as the former Steeler.

“I hope to be that safety blanket, that go-to, that loved tight end that everybody wants,” Ebron said, via the team’s website. “That is all you hear. That Ben loves his tight end. It’s going to be pretty cool to see what we can do together. I have been texting him asking him as many questions as I can as early as I can. I want to pick his brain. If I can be his best friend and we can think the same, good things happen. That is really all I am trying to do.”

Ebron hasn’t shown the same kind of consistency that made Miller such a popular target in Pittsburgh, but did put together a big season for the Colts in 2018. If he can repeat that kind of success with the Steelers, the relationship with Roethlisberger should be just fine.