J.D. McKissic will get chances in passing game

Getty Images

J.D. McKissic has 70 catches in his four-year career. Christian McCaffrey had 116 last season.

Why is this relevant?

McKissic signed with Washington, which now has Ron Rivera as its head coach and Scott Turner as its offensive coordinator.

McKissic joined a crowded backfield for more chances in the passing game. McKissic said on a conference call Wednesday that he sees himself as a receiver who plays running back.

After talking to Turner, McKissic expects to have more than the 34 receptions he had last season for the Lions.

“Today when I talked to him, the running back position is very important to him,” McKissic said of Turner, via JP Finlay of NBCSportsWashington.com. “The running back position is evolving, guys have to be able to catch the ball out of the backfield, when you’ve got a lot of weapons on the field you want to be able to use everything that this guy can give you. He also coached Christian McCaffrey and you can see, he mentioned Christian McCaffrey had 100 catches. He told me I’d get a couple, but I won’t get that many.

“I mean I think the running back position is very important. It’s evolving. Guys catching the ball out of the backfield is becoming a mix and match for defenses. You’ve got safeties; you’ve got linebackers who usually have got to cover those guys. Sometimes the corner may stay out there just because he’s got to respect the position, I mean outnumbered. You’ve got plenty of DBs on the field then you can pound the ball. I mean just how you look at it, man the running back position is evolving, very fast before our eyes.”

McKissic also made 34 receptions in 2017 while with the Seahawks. He has gained 515 yards and scored three touchdowns on his 70 career catches.