Jets have spoken to Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney is the top free agent from PFT’s top 100 list still on the open market, so it stands to reason that teams with needs in their front seven would check in with his camp.

The Jets have those kind of needs and General Manager Joe Douglas was asked about the team’s interactions with the free agent on a Wednesday conference call. Douglas said they have been in contact with Clowney and suggested they’ve also spoken to other players who could improve the edge of their defense.

“We’re going to do our due diligence on everyone who’s out there — especially at edge rusher,” Douglas said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

The Jets re-signed Jordan Jenkins, who led them in sacks in 2019, last month. Markus Golden and Everson Griffen are other players who could help the Jets or other teams looking for help in that area.