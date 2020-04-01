Mark Cuban no longer optimistic about NBA season starting mid-May

Getty Images

If it wasn’t obvious before Wimbledon’s announcement, it is now. Sports aren’t restarting anytime soon.

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who expressed optimism last week that the NBA could return in mid-May, acknowledged Wednesday that no one can predict with any certainty when sports can resume.

“I don’t know the date, and it won’t happen until we can be absolutely certain everybody can be safe,” Cuban said on ESPN. “It’s safety first, no ifs ands or buts about it. I’ve been optimistic it could happen before the start of June, but who knows now. So we listen to the scientists.”

It has been three weeks since Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, and the NBA suspended its season.

Since then, Cuban repeatedly has said sports can help heal the country once the coronavirus threat has passed.

“When we start to go from America 1.0 from where we’ve been to coming out of this with America 2.0, I think it’s a great opportunity, and it’s a responsibility, for the NBA to lead the way,” Cuban said. “We have that obligation.”

But no one knows when that might happen. Will it be in time for football season?

The NFL has continued free agency without interruption and the draft will go on as scheduled albeit with no public events. The pandemic has affected NFL teams’ offseason programs, with work done virtually, but training camp, the preseason and the regular season remain on schedule for now.

“For now” being the key phrase.