NFL considering tweak to allow teams more time to complete a trade during draft

Getty Images

The NFL is moving forward with this month’s draft and that has teams working to come up with the best way to operate amid the regulations enacted in many places to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The war rooms usually in use won’t be open, but the league announced Tuesday that teams will be able to have a group of less than 10 people gathered in a room during the draft as long as they maintain social distancing. They also said they’re discussing another change that reflects possible difficulties in completing trades during the draft.

NFL vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said the league is considering allowing teams more time to complete a deal while they are on the clock. Vincent suggested it would be a one-time exemption available to each team.

There are going to be a lot of other deviations from the normal draft procedures and there will likely be plenty of people watching when they start to unfold on April 23.