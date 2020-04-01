NFLPA give players advice for physical and mental well being during pandemic

Getty Images

The NFL Players Association has distributed information to all players regarding the ongoing pandemic. The document, a copy of which PFT has obtained, contains good advice for anyone dealing with the unprecedented disruption from the coronavirus.

The most important portion of it appears below:

“It’s normal to have a wide range of reactions to this unique situation. These could include physical (changes in sleep, low energy, more/less appetite) and emotional (stress, worry, or sadness) reactions.

“There’s a fine line between being informed and being overloaded. Strike that balance by remaining aware of local guidance while also taking time away from the 24-hour news cycle.

“Stay connected with loved ones.

“While social distancing is important to maintain your physical safety, isolation can threaten your psychological safety. Make a point to connect with others through FaceTime, Zoom, and other forms of technology. . . .

“Establish a routine and try to stick to it. Though the normal cycle of the season has been disrupted, you can still train while social distancing.”

It’s simple, arguably even obvious advice. But it’s critical to consider it, to heed it, and to practice it wherever possible.

This situation will affects many thousands physically. It will affect tens of millions psychologically. All will need to be properly cared for as we try to get through this time together.