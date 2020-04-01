Patriots center David Andrews ready to return from blood clots

Getty Images

Patriots center David Andrews didn’t realize how much danger he was in last offseason.

And it took a doctor telling him he had more pressing issues than walking his dogs for him to understand that.

Via NBCSportsBoston.com, Andrews said in an interview with Rusty Mansell of 247Sports.com that it took him some time to realize the gravity of the blood clots in his lungs that cost him his 2019 season.

“I had been dealing with some chest pains and troubling breathing, started coughing blood the first day we reported to training camp actually,” Andrews said. “All of this was partly my fault, just being dumb and pushing through it. I thought I was sick and I really did not feel like myself. It was not like I was having a bad camp. I just was not having a consistent camp. . . .

“Specialist comes out and says I have blood clots, I had no idea what that meant. I told the doctor I needed to get back home to let my dogs out, and from that point on, I knew it was serious. They would not let me leave and I spent five nights there. My first call was to my dog walker, actually. . . . I really had no idea how dangerous it was.”

Andrews ended up on injured reserve, but was still around the team all season, going through meetings which allowed him to feel like part of things.

“I got to be a part of the team, got to watch film with the guys,” Andrews said. “I got to lead a pass rushing meeting each week. I was still a captain and got to attend those meetings. I got to spend more time with my wife. It has been a different year. I am ready to get back.”

The Patriots will need him, particularly in light of the mass exodus of veteran free agents. Among that group was center Ted Karras, who filled in for him last year, so his spot is open if he can return.