Patriots release Cody Kessler

Getty Images

The Patriots have lost another quarterback.

This one will probably not cause as much of a stir.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Patriots are releasing quarterback Cody Kessler.

The Patriots signed him last September, cut him in October, and later re-signed him. The former Browns third-rounder has also spent time with the Jaguars and Eagles.

That leaves the Patriots with just Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer (in some order), and what still seems like a big need at the position after Tom Brady left in free agency.