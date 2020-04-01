Quincy Enunwa’s status remains “a big question mark” for Jets

Getty Images

The Jets went through changes in their wide receiver corps in free agency last month when they signed Breshad Perriman to a one-year deal after Robby Anderson left to join the Panthers.

They also signed Josh Doctson as a street free agent earlier this year and Jamison Crowder returns after leading the team in catches last year, but it’s a spot that the team is expected to address again this offseason. How many times they need to address it may be tied to what they learn about Quincy Enunwa‘s neck injury.

On Wednesday, Jets General Manager Joe Douglas said that Enunwa is “still going through the process” of getting a handle on his medical situation. He played in just one game last year and missed all of 2017 with another neck injury.

“We should have some more information on that hopefully soon. Obviously that’s a big question mark for us moving forward,” Douglas said, via Ralph Vacchiano of SNY.

The Jets have the 11th overall pick in this year’s draft and it wouldn’t be surprising to see them come away with a wideout whether Enunwa is cleared for action or not.