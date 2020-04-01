Ravens’ Mark Andrews: Hayden Hurst trade was “a shock”

Getty Images

Ravens tight end Mark Andrews wasn’t happy to see fellow tight end Hayden Hurst traded from Baltimore to Atlanta last month.

Andrews told the Baltimore Sun that Hurst is “one of my best friends,” and that he didn’t want to see him go.

“I think, first of all, it was kind of a shock for me,” Andrews said. “I’m sad I won’t be able to have him next year. I won’t be able to talk to him next year as much. But I’m also excited for him. I’m excited for him to get more of an opportunity with Atlanta. I know that he’s going to thrive there. He’s a great player. I love him to death. But it’s exciting for him as well. But personally, I’m sad.”

The Ravens chose Hurst in the first round and Andrews in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft, and Hurst became expendable in part because Andrews played so well last year, catching 64 passes for 852 yards and 10 touchdowns, and making the Pro Bowl. The trade happened in part because the Ravens think so highly of Andrews, but that doesn’t mean Andrews is glad it happened.