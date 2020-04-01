Saints, Packers among teams showing interest in Jordan Love

Getty Images

The Dolphins got to meet face to face with Utah State quarterback Jordan Love before the NFL imposed travel restrictions because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other teams didn’t get that chance, so they’re having to get to know him on FaceTime or Zoom.

The Saints, Packers, Chargers, Raiders, Dolphins and Colts have had contact with Love virtually, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Love is projected to go somewhere in the first round.

The Raiders, who had the No. 12 and No. 19 choices, are the most interesting of the teams who have talked to Love. They have Derek Carr and Marcus Mariota on their roster at the position.

But the Raiders are doing their due diligence, having also had a video call with Oregon’s Justin Hebert, and General Manager Mike Mayock has not ruled out drafting one.

Love completed 64 percent of his passes for 3,567 yards with 32 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2018, piquing the interest of NFL scouts. Then, he completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 3,402 yards, 20 touchdowns and 17 interceptions last season, raising questions.