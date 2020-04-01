Saints setting up war room in a brewery

Getty Images

The Saints won’t have a war room, but they are setting up shop in a bar room.

According to Larry Holder of TheAthletic.com, the Saints will be doing their draft business at the Dixie Brewery.

The regional brewer is owned by Saints owner Gayle Benson, which makes it a reasonable place to do business.

The league has barred teams from operating in their own facilities at the moment (since they all can’t because of varying local restrictions during the coronavirus outbreak), but they are allowing teams to set up small off-site offices during the 2020 NFL Draft.

The rooms will be limited to 10 people, and they have to maintain social distancing (6 feet apart) and make sure hand-washing or sanitizing procedures are followed.

The Saints don’t have a second-round pick, so they’ll have to resist temptation or else their third-rounder on the Friday night of the draft could get a little interesting.