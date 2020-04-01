Seahawks willing to work with season ticket holders on payments

Getty Images

Seattle was one of the first major metropolitan areas to come to grips with the coronavirus outbreak, and now the Seahawks are willing to help their fans because of it.

Via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, the Seahawks said they were willing to work with season ticket holders whose finances are impacted by COVID-19.

A team spokesman said: “We are working with each season ticket holder to accommodate those who need personalized payment plans, which includes deferment.”

The team’s website lists a June 15 final deadline for payments.