Steelers may be adding more former XFL players

Getty Images

The Steelers have been active when it comes to adding former XFL players to the roster this month and they may be making more additions in the future.

The team has signed five players from the league, which shut down five games into its inaugural season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s more than any other NFL team and General Manager Kevin Colbert said during a Tuesday conference call that they may be bringing more in as they work with less information about incoming college players this offseason.

“We still have [a] few more in the works,” Colbert said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “It was good that those players were made available to us. Going through the draft as we are with some limited information, that could curtail some college free agents that we are able to sign. Knowing these players a little bit better, we feel it was important to add as many as we could who could help us in terms of being competitive players for training camp.”

The Steelers have signed defensive lineman Cavon Walker, offensive lineman Jarron Jones, safety Tyree Kinnel, long snapper/linebacker Christian Kuntz and defensive end Dewayne Hendrix.

It’s not the first time the Steelers have been aggressive about adding players from the XFL. They signed quarterback Tommy Maddox in 2001 after he was the MVP of the only season of the league’s first iteration and he went on to start 32 games for the team.