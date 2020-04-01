Titans bring back Kamalei Correa on one-year deal

Getty Images

The Titans brought back one of their own, adding some depth on defense.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Titans re-signed outside linebacker Kamalei Correa.

He got a one-year, $3.5 million deal.

Originally a second-round pick of the Ravens in 2016, they traded him to the Titans for a sixth-rounder in 2018.

He’s played the last two seasons for the Titans, and he had five sacks in the regular season and two more in the playoffs last year. He had been No. 21 on our list of top remaining free agents.

The Titans added Vic Beasley to their pass-rush in free agency, replacing veteran Cameron Wake.