Titans staying in touch with free agents Logan Ryan and Jadeveon Clowney

Getty Images

The Titans added some depth today by bringing back outside linebacker Kamalei Correa, but they may not be doing done bigger deals.

Per Jim Wyatt of the teams official website, Titans General Manager Jon Robinson said he’s been in touch with the agents for free agents Logan Ryan and Jadeveon Clowney.

Those two are third and fourth on our list of the top remaining free agents, and would be significant additions for a team that went to the AFC Championship Game.

There’s some uncertainty about Clowney situation, considering he’d need to take a physical after core muscle surgery, and teams aren’t able to do that themselves at the moment.

The 29-year-old Ryan doesn’t appear to be backing off earlier contractual demands, though he’s indicated he’s willing to consider a short-term deal.

He played 99 percent of their defensive snaps last year, and had four interceptions, four forced fumbles and 4.5 sacks.