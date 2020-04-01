Tonight’s Football Week in America has plenty of Peyton Manning

Getty Images

You won’t be seeing or hearing Peyton Manning on Monday night anytime soon. But you will be seeing him (and periodically hearing an Omaha or two) tonight.

Wednesday night is Peyton night on NBCSN, with two of his Broncos games re-aired back to back.

First, it’s his debut with the Broncos, a Week One Sunday night game from 2012 against the Steelers. Then it’s Mannings return to Indianapolis to face the Colts from 2013.

It all gets started at 7:00 p.m. ET, with the second game starting at 9:30 p.m. ET.