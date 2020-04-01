Tua Tagovailoa: I’m healthy enough to play today

Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa says he has recovered so well from the injury that ended his 2019 season at Alabama that he could play in a game right now.

Tagovailoa has received medical clearance after hip surgery, and he says that means not just clearance to practice, but clearance to play in a full-contact game.

“I feel 100 percent,” Tagovailoa told Steve Wyche of NFL Network. “I feel like if there was a game today, I’d be able to go out and perform the same way I was able to perform in previous years. I feel as mobile as possible. I feel 100 percent.”

NFL teams aren’t bringing draft prospects into their facilities this year, which means Tagovailoa won’t get to show team staffs in person how healthy he is. But he’s not stressing about that.

“I have no control over the circumstance or situation,” Tagovailoa said. “If I was healthy, if I wasn’t, I would have no control. So, the best thing I can do is continue to work. Whatever team decides to choose me, I would be grateful.”

The first round of the draft is three weeks from tomorrow, and all Tagovailoa can do until then is talk to teams over video chat, and hope they believe he’s healthy and will stay healthy.