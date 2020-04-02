Adam Thielen’s foundation donates $100,000 for COVID-19 relief

Getty Images

Vikings receiver Adam Thielen announced that his foundation is donating $100,000 to Minnesota COVID-19 relief efforts.

Second Harvest Heartland will receive $25,000 to feed students in need.

“Our first concern went to all the students who are on free or reduced lunch programs, and we wanted to make sure they would have enough food to eat,” Thielen said in a statement.

He also will commit $75,000 to three additional Minnesota-based organizations to help youth and their families.

In hopes of making an even bigger impact, the Thielen Foundation is partnering with KFAN and iHeart RadioMinneapolis to host the Thielen Foundation MN COVID-19 Relief Radiothon on April 9.

“We are all in this together, and supporting one another is needed now more than ever,” Thielen said.

To donate, visit www.thielenfoundation.org/COVID.