Andrew Whitworth: There was no other place I wanted to be than with Rams

Left tackle Andrew Whitworth will return for a 15th season. His offseason options were retirement or a return to the Rams.

Whitworth re-signed on a three-year, $30 million deal with $12.5 million guaranteed.

“I mean, amazing [to be back],” Whitworth said on a video conference call with local media Thursday, via Stu Jackson of the team website. “That was the goal all along. If I wanted to return and play, I wanted to stay here and play. Once I decided for sure and got the OK from family and everybody else that we were going to play football again, there was no other place I wanted to be than here.”

While Whitworth signed a three-year deal, the Rams have an escape after this season if Whitworth decides to call it quits.

Whitworth, 38, said he will continue to take his career year by year, but he wants to play “as long as there’s always a desire to play and always a desire to train.”