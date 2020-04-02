Baker Mayfield killing his garage workouts

Getty Images

The comments on social media after Baker Mayfield was photographed in a swimsuit in Antigua alongside three Giants players, including running back Saquon Barkley, were not kind to the Browns quarterback.

Mayfield, though, appears to have taken the comments to the weight room. Or his garage, as it were.

Mayfield posted shirtless photos of himself working out in his garage last week.

“Trying to keep my sanity during this quarantine period,’’ Mayfield captioned his Instagram post. “#MambaMentality.”

Mayfield’s wife, Emily, posted photos of Baker on her Twitter account with the caption “Killing these garage workouts.”

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was asked Thursday about Mayfield’s garage workouts. Stefanski isn’t on social media but said he appreciates the fact that Mayfield and other players are doing what they can to stay in shape.

“In my talks with Baker and all of our guys, they have the right attitude about this thing,” Stefanski said. “If they want to share that with the world, that is up to them, but I do think it is so important. The strength and conditioning aspect of this is going to be difficult. Social distancing and the guidelines that the states have put forth, it is very important that our guys heed those guidelines. That is the No. 1. No. 2, their bodies and the shape that they are in matters to how they play this game. We with them are going to have to be creative about this and make sure that they are getting the work in that they have to get in because a lot of gyms are closed and a lot of places you can’t go work out with a buddy and you have to do these things on your own. There is definitely is a Spartan element to that, but I am glad to hear that Baker and some of our guys are attacking this thing.”

The Browns listed Mayfield at 215 pounds last season. Mayfield said late last season he felt the added muscle helped him better absorb hits as he stayed healthy despite 40 sacks.