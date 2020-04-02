Bills GM sees Patriots as the team to beat, even without Tom Brady

Getty Images

The Bills aren’t counting on the Patriots to take a step backward in the AFC East just because Tom Brady is gone.

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said he thought his team would still have to face Brady twice this season, but the news that Brady is now a Buccaneer didn’t change his opinion that the Patriots should be viewed as the favorites to win the division.

“Candidly, I did not expect Tom to leave,” Beane said, via Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News. “New England’s still going to be very good. I think it’s funny, comical that people are writing them off. The team to beat in the East is the Patriots.”

The Patriots have won the division 19 times since the Bills last won it, in 1995. Beane hopes the Patriots don’t make it 20 this year, but he’s not counting on anything.