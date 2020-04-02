Bills GM sees Patriots as the team to beat, even without Tom Brady

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 2, 2020, 12:06 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Bills aren’t counting on the Patriots to take a step backward in the AFC East just because Tom Brady is gone.

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said he thought his team would still have to face Brady twice this season, but the news that Brady is now a Buccaneer didn’t change his opinion that the Patriots should be viewed as the favorites to win the division.

“Candidly, I did not expect Tom to leave,” Beane said, via Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News. “New England’s still going to be very good. I think it’s funny, comical that people are writing them off. The team to beat in the East is the Patriots.”

The Patriots have won the division 19 times since the Bills last won it, in 1995. Beane hopes the Patriots don’t make it 20 this year, but he’s not counting on anything.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “Bills GM sees Patriots as the team to beat, even without Tom Brady

  1. Good PR move by the Bills GM. Also agreed w/ Pats fans thinking that Belichick could win w/ cardboard cutout players, if necessary. LOL

  2. Very smart man.

    BB is 14-6 without Brady in NE and barring a couple of position tweaks like DL, TE, LB in the draft, they will be younger, faster and….wait for it, healthier and better on offense next year.

    The truth is, Brady stared to tumble down that cliff in 2018’s regular season.

  4. Not if they don’t come out of the draft with a TE and another speedy WR.

    Buffalo should be the most feared team in the AFCE right now.

  5. “Candidly, I did not expect Tom to leave,” Beane said, via Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News. “New England’s still going to be very good. I think it’s funny, comical that people are writing them off. The team to beat in the East is the Patriots.”

    The Patriots have won the division 19 times since the Bills last won it, in 1995. Beane hopes the Patriots don’t make it 20 this year, but he’s not counting on anything.
    ====================================================================================
    The reason people would write the Pats off is due to the fact that all that winning involved Tom Brady. What QB is taking Brady’s place next season? Is it the unproven Jared Stidham with stats like 2 completions on 4 attempts and an interception? Or Brian Hoyer? Someone else like Cam or Winston? It would be comical not to write them off with no legit QB and now pretty average talent. Maybe Stidham works out for the Pats considering how bad the division is, but Buffalo should win the division easily.

  7. At least he’s being honest, because you don’t unseat the champ until you beat him, and last time I checked the Patriots were still the Champs of the AFC East. Not sure why people suddenly think that Bill will automatically be unable to coach just because Tom left

  8. Stidham excelled last preseason (just edged out of top spot in yards by Bucs’ Griffin, but had a lot better rating). And the Belichick-era Pats are 13-6 without Brady. And though many (ie. haters) think Pats are imploding/rebuilding the fact is other than Brady the turnover’s normal.

  9. Pats now irrelevant. They should be on national tv no more than twice….a mandatory Thursday game along with a token Bills Monday nighter. Showing Bill Belichick 250 times during games won’t make up for them being bland and boring on the field.

  10. Ya, Miami agreed, so they went ahead and beat them.

    Then Tannehill did it again the next week.

    The mystique was gone before Brady.

  11. It’s Buffalo’s division to win. The Pats should come in about third in the AFC East, unless they can find a serviceable QB. Right now they have none.

  12. “What QB is taking Brady’s place next season? Is it the unproven Jared Stidham with stats like 2 completions on 4 attempts and an interception? Or Brian Hoyer? Someone else like Cam or Winston?”

    I remember when it was the “unproven Tom Brady” that Belichick went with even after Bledsoe recovered from his injury. Even after Tom was knocked out of the AFC Championship for the 2001 season with an injury and Bledsoe came in to save the game and help the Pats to the Super Bowl and there was a significant number of media and fans that thought Bledsoe should have started the SB.

    I’ll trust Bill to find a good QB, be it Stidham or someone else.

  13. tylawspick6 says:
    April 2, 2020 at 12:11 pm
    Very smart man.

    BB is 14-6 without Brady in NE

    ——
    You seem to be forgetting about the 16 games with Bledsoe in 2000 (5-11), the two starting off 2001 (0-2) and the AFCCG for 2001 (1-0).

  14. Good, smart public statement. But he has to be thinking differently.

    If the Bills can’t unseat the Pats this year, it simply won’t happen as long as BB is there. New England is old & aside from Gilmore, pretty devoid of top tier talent. Barring any moves for a QB, they’re also counting on a mid-rounder to replace the greatest of all time (no pressure there).

    It’s hard for fans to adjust their thinking after 20 years, but as talented as BB is, unless he can work miracles, that team’s ceiling is 8-8 this year. Could be a lot worse, too.

    The Bills have made all the right moves. I expect them to battle the Phins for 1st place, while the Jets and Pats figure out who will be 3rd & 4th.

  15. At least he’s being honest, because you don’t unseat the champ until you beat him, and last time I checked the Patriots were still the Champs of the AFC East. Not sure why people suddenly think that Bill will automatically be unable to coach just because Tom left

    +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++=

    People think that because Brady could be the best QB in the history of the game. They also think that because the Pats lost a few players.. not just Brady and ON PAPER (for what that is worth) this is the least talented Pats team in many moons… with a total lack of experience at the most important position in Football… Also.. they have lost two great coordinators over the past 3 years. That may be catching up to them.. we will see though

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!