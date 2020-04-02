Bills will watch Stefon Diggs’ highlight reel when No. 22 pick comes up

Getty Images

The Bills don’t have a first-round draft choice. They traded that and two other 2020 draft selections to acquire receiver Stefon Diggs from the Vikings.

“Day one will be hard, we’ve just got to play some videos of Stefon Diggs when 22 comes up,” General Manager Brandon Beane said Thursday, via Ryan Talbot of newyorkupstate.com. “Beyond that, we’ll just be patient, go through it, watch it all, and the big thing will be when day one is over, whether we have a pick or not, we’ll stay there a little bit and stare at the board and start looking over, OK, what’s on the board that we like here. Is there anybody left in our first round, guys we gave first-round grades to, is there anybody there? Obviously those are targets. How long a guy stays there before we make a move, ala Cody Ford last year?”

In two draft classes as the team’s G.M., Beane has made multiple trades. A series of moves in 2018 delivered Josh Allen, and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds arrived after the Bills moved from No. 22 to No. 16 that same year.

Last year, Buffalo moved up in the second round to take Ford and dealt back into the third round for tight end Dawson Knox.

“That’ll be my plan: Watch day one and see what’s on the board for us and be ready for day two,” Beane said.