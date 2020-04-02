Blaine Gabbert returning to Bucs to back up Tom Brady

Posted by Josh Alper on April 2, 2020, 1:58 PM EDT
Getty Images

Tom Brady‘s decision to sign with the Buccaneers answered the question of who will be the team’s starting quarterback in 2019, but there’s still a question about who will be backing him up.

Ryan Griffin remains on the roster and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports he’ll have company on the depth chart behind Brady. Blaine Gabbert is returning to the team on a one-year deal.

Gabbert dislocated his shoulder during the preseason, but opened the regular season on the active roster before heading to injured reserve after a couple of weeks. He also played for Bucs head coach Bruce Arians with the Cardinals in 2017.

Gabbert started five games that season and the 2011 first-round pick made his last three regular season starts with the Titans in 2018.

7 responses to “Blaine Gabbert returning to Bucs to back up Tom Brady

  3. Well, they definitely won’t have any QB controversy even if Brady should struggle. Gabbert hasn’t played in a game since 2018 and Griffin is a 30-year old with 4 total career passes.

  5. Not too exciting however at least this will stop all of the re-sign Jameis as the backup nonsense.

  6. Imagine melding Tom Brady’s drive and pocket ability and presence with Blaine Gabbert’s body and athletic gifts – Dr. Frankenstein, THAT’S a QB1.

  7. Bucs fans, don’t be surprised to see Gabbert playing by mid-season if not sooner. Brady is old and on the downhill slide. Gabbert is a very average QB, but his physical skills are better than Brady’s at this point. Brady is a good game manager, but he’s not going to lead the Bucs to the Promised Land. If you think Tampa Bay is going to the Super Bowl this year, be ready for a dose of reality. It’s not happening. There are too many good teams in the NFC. This isn’t the AFC East anymore, Brady fans, where ol’ Cheatin’ Tom can coast to division wins without breaking a sweat.

