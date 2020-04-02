Broncos inform season-ticket holders of possibility of canceled games, games without fans

Getty Images

Officially, the NFL plans to conduct a full season in full stadiums. The Broncos agree with that approach, informing season-ticket holders that the team is “preparing for the season and fully anticipate playing an uninterrupted schedule.”

But the Broncos, in that same message, have broached the possibility that games won’t be played, or that they’ll be played without fans present.

“If a game is canceled and cannot be rescheduled or is played under conditions that prohibit fans from attention, Season Ticket Members will receive a refund or account credit of the season ticket purchase price for any impacted games,” the team explains, via Mike Klis of 9News.com.

Although the NFL, as mentioned above, plans for a full season, the better position may be that the league is planning for all possibilities, and that it will have a plan for all potential scenarios. Although much can change in the next five months, few would express genuine confidence that the sports world will return to normal by then.

Hopefully it will (for reasons that extend far beyond sports), but for now it seems more than prudent to plan for more than one path.