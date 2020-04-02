Browns to unveil new uniforms this month

Getty Images

Cleveland Browns Executive Vice President JW Johnson announced Wednesday night that the team’s new uniforms would be released later this month.

The team announced new uniforms would be coming for the 2020 season just over a year ago. The current iteration of uniforms that debuted in 2015 received a lukewarm response and are being retired as quickly as the NFL allows after only five seasons.

“I think we got it right this time,’’ Dee Haslam said last year.

The Browns released their 2015 change about two weeks before the start of that year’s NFL Draft. While restrictions on gatherings will likely negate a release party this time around, though Odell Beckham Jr. has reportedly been involved in photo shoots for the expected release.