Chargers waiting to figure out who will play left tackle

The Chargers traded left tackle Russell Okung to the Panthers for right guard Trai Turner last month and the team isn’t ready to say who will be filling Okung’s spot on the offensive line.

They got a chance to see Trent Scott and Trey Pipkins at the position at points last year when Okung was out of the lineup and both men were mentioned as possibilities by head coach Anthony Lynn on Wednesday. He also said longtime Packers right tackle Bryan Bulaga could be an option.

“We may still yet bring someone in or we may let Bulaga go over there or Sam Tevi go over there,” Lynn said, via the Los Angeles Daily News. “We have some good pieces to work with. Even Trent Scott played over there some last year. So those guys are young and they learned a lot last year. They’re going to be better this year. We’ll figure out what the best combination is once we get all those guys on campus and we get into some practices.”

Lynn also suggested the team could look outside the current roster. He called Jason Peters “a savvy veteran guy who has done it for a lot of years,” although there’s no sign that anything is in the works with the former Eagle.