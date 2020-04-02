Dante Fowler aiming for Michael Strahan’s sack record

Getty Images

Falcons defensive end Dante Fowler had a career-high 11.5 sacks last season, but he’s aiming at doubling that.

Fowler told reporters today that his goal is to get at least 23 sacks, breaking Michael Strahan’s record of 22.5, set in 2001.

That would be a tall order. Fowler, the third overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft, hasn’t lived up to his promise as a pass rusher, averaging less than seven sacks a season through his first four years in the league.

But Fowler did have his best season a year ago, and the Falcons signed him to a three-year, $45 million contract because they plan to give him plenty of opportunities to rush the passer. While 23 sacks may be unrealistic, they’re expecting big things for Fowler in Atlanta.