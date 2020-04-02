Derrick Henry signs franchise tender

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 2, 2020, 12:16 PM EDT
The Titans will have Derrick Henry for at least another year.

Henry signed his franchise tender today, according to ESPN. That means Henry is guaranteed a base salary of $10.2 million this season.

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson said yesterday that he’s optimistic about a long-term deal, and the sides could still reach such a deal before July 15. If they haven’t come to terms on a long-term contract by then, Henry will play on the franchise tag.

Although running backs have been devalued in today’s NFL, the Titans place a high value on Henry after he had the best season of his career, with 303 carries for 1,540 yards and 16 touchdowns in the regular season, followed by 83 carries for 446 yards and two touchdowns in the postseason.

At age 26, Henry is still in his prime, and the Titans are willing to pay a high price for him now. Whether it’s wise to dedicate a lot of money to him for several years into the future remains to be seen.

  1. So basically he’ll be rented for this 1 season which means Tenn has to win it all this season.

  2. I will never understand players that get upset at the franchise tag. They got paid top dollar at their position and re-enter FA the next season. If the team franchises them again which gets them another raise and FA again the next year. Sign me up!

  3. 26 is actually past the prime of most RBs. If I was him I wouldn’t have played under the tag. He could be a different player entirely after another year of being the human battering ram. Let them see if their money was well spent at QB with not having your services the 1st couple of weeks. Most RBs have no leverage but the Titans are a far below avg team without him.

  6. The RB franchise tag should get special hazard pay like say, a fixed rate of 70% of QB tag from here out. Most replaceable position in football next to long snapper…..so if a guy shows enough talent to be franchised because teams won’t commit to the position for 2+ years then make it hurt more than just middle of the road DE level pay.

