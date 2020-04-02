Derrick Henry signs franchise tender

Getty Images

The Titans will have Derrick Henry for at least another year.

Henry signed his franchise tender today, according to ESPN. That means Henry is guaranteed a base salary of $10.2 million this season.

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson said yesterday that he’s optimistic about a long-term deal, and the sides could still reach such a deal before July 15. If they haven’t come to terms on a long-term contract by then, Henry will play on the franchise tag.

Although running backs have been devalued in today’s NFL, the Titans place a high value on Henry after he had the best season of his career, with 303 carries for 1,540 yards and 16 touchdowns in the regular season, followed by 83 carries for 446 yards and two touchdowns in the postseason.

At age 26, Henry is still in his prime, and the Titans are willing to pay a high price for him now. Whether it’s wise to dedicate a lot of money to him for several years into the future remains to be seen.