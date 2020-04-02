Drew Lock working out, throwing, studying from his home in Kansas City

Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Drew Lock wants to build on his rookie season. Lock is doing the best he can on his own.

Lock is staying at his parents’ house in Kansas City, maintaining a schedule that includes working out, throwing and studying the team’s new offensive system. His private quarterbacks coach is in Kansas City, and Lock is working with him.

“I can still throw with [him] here and there,” Lock told Phil Milani of the team website. “My trainer is here. They shut all the gyms down, but we found a ton of different ways to get work in at home with bands and whatnot. Something cool, actually: [Backup quarterback] Jeff [Driskel] sent me some of his workouts, some of his shoulder [and] arm stuff that he uses to stay in shape. . . . I’m starting to do a little bit of that.

“You’ve just got to adapt. You’ve got to figure out ways to stay in shape. I’ve got my elevation mask working here, running around the block still. I started training with that probably a month before I ended up getting out to Denver before the year started last year, so just trying to keep in the swing of things, realizing right now it is a little weird but it’s definitely going to end, and we’ll have to get back to normal life soon. The better you can be prepared for getting back to normal life, I think that’s kind of been the mindset I’ve had.”

A conversation with Peyton Manning helped Lock develop his offseason approach.

Lock is working out five days a week either at a local field or in his backyard. He also spends a couple of hours every night studying new offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur’s system.

“We worked out a little bit this morning, keeping our six feet [of] distancing,” Lock said. “And then toward the end of the night, I’ll spend a couple hours and look over the playbook [at] stuff that we’ve been allowed to have on our [tablets]. It’s been a little different. I’ve watched some Giants film, because you look forward to being able to start early, get rolling with the new guys. . . . We’re going to figure it out, and we’re going to find a way to adapt to this.”

Lock, 23, went 4-1 as the Broncos’ starter last season. He passed for 1,020 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions.