Eli Apple not signing with Raiders after all

Getty Images

More than two weeks after reports surfaced that free agent cornerback Eli Apple was signing with the Raiders, it turns out that no deal was reached.

Apple and the Raiders were unable to finalize the agreement, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It’s unclear what the issue was that prevented a deal from getting done. This year deals are taking longer to get finalized because the COVID-19 shutdown has made physical exams and face-to-face meetings more difficult.

The Giants selected Apple with the 10th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. He was traded to the Saints during the 2018 season. He started the first 15 games but missed the season finale and the playoffs with an ankle injury last year.

Apple was No. 62 on PFT’s Top 100 Free Agent list.