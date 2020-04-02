Frank Reich urges coaches to get creative with technology

Getty Images

There are coaches in the NFL who still haven’t figured out MyFace.

But Colts coach Frank Reich wants his staff to figure out every wrinkle in any available technology, as he tries to come up with something resembling a plan for the offseason, since all facilities are closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

During a videoconference with reporters on Zoom, Reich said that kind of technology is going to have to become common.

“That’s the thing about this technology — you’ve got to use it [and] you’ve got to be good at it,” Reich said. “That’s what I’ve said to the staff, ‘Guys, hey you’ve got to become experts at this stuff. You need to learn every little nuance of it and find every creative way to help guys get better.'”

Of course, a lot of coaches prefer index cards and film they can rewind, but the reality of the current situation demands a little agility. Reich said he and General Manager Chris Ballard have “talked a ton” about possibilities for team and position-group meetings.

“How are we going to creatively gain a competitive edge?” Reich said he’s asked his staff. “This is just another way for us to learn how to get better and for us to learn how to excel. We’re working through that. What does that look like? How good can we get at Zoom and at presenting like this? I’ve already been thinking and constructing team meetings via Zoom like this if and when it comes to that point that we are allowed to do this. We’re preparing all the behind the scenes stuff for that to happen.”

This kind of setup is going to make the IT departments at individual teams more important than ever, as players generally have a better grasp on modern communications than coaches — some of whom probably still have VCRs with clocks blinking 12:00.