It’s Brett Favre night on Football Week in America

Football Week in America continues on Thursday night with a pair of games involving Brett Favre, both directly and indirectly.

Up first, Favre’s second game at Lambeau Field as a member of the Vikings. The 2010 Sunday night contest saw the Packers settle the score after losing to Favre in 2009. Then comes a game during which Favre didn’t play; instead, the Packers honored Favre that night in 2015 in a game against the Bears.

Unfortunately for Favre and the Packers, the Bears won.

The doubleheader gets started at 7:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN, with the second game at 9:30 p.m. ET.