James White on QB: We’re confident in Stidham, Hoyer or whoever it happens to be

Posted by Josh Alper on April 2, 2020, 12:24 PM EDT
Getty Images

Running back James White met with members of the media on Thursday, which meant it was his turn to answer questions about what the team will do at quarterback now that Tom Brady is down in Tampa.

Cody Kessler was released on Wednesday in a move that leaves Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer are the two quarterbacks on the roster. White spent last season with Stidham and played with Hoyer in the past, which has left him feeling good about the prospect of either player piloting the offense.

Should Bill Belichick opt to make another move, White said he expects to feel good about that one as well.

“We’re confident in Stidham, confident in Hoyer, whoever it happens to be,” White said, via Zack Cox of NESN.

White also shared some of what has led to his confidence in Stidham.

“He’s willing to learn, willing to take the coaching and keeps fighting no matter what the situation is,” White said.

White made Brady’s life easier thanks to his abilities as a receiver over the years and he figures to be put in a similar role for the team’s eventual quarterback choice.

Permalink 6 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

6 responses to “James White on QB: We’re confident in Stidham, Hoyer or whoever it happens to be

  1. So the Patriots have gone from TB12 to TBD.

    Well, whoever it is ol’ fill-in-the-blank is a heck of a player!

  2. Hoyer is a journeyman & Stidham hasn’t shown one thing yet. It’s a tenuous confidence at best. it’s probably more hope than confidence.

  3. So White is confident in the QBs in the room? Well, that’s one person’s opinion. I don’t think it’s shared by many others.

  4. What else was James White supposed say? He’s not going to throw the current QBs under the bus, especially if he wants them to keep throwing him the ball.

  6. As a defensive coordinator with the Giants, Bill Belichick had to defend against Joe Gibbs’ Redskins teams that won 3 super bowls with three different QB’s, and none of them were HOFers (Joe Theismann, Mark Rypian, Doug Williams). I’ve always felt the Patriots offense was very similar to what Gibbs used to do, and Belichick probably borrowed from Gibbs. All great coaches do that. Belichick did have a HOF QB, so he was able to get all 6 rings with the same guy, but that doesn’t mean Belichick can’t keep winning the way Gibbs did. It sure will be interesting to see.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!