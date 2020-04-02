James White on QB: We’re confident in Stidham, Hoyer or whoever it happens to be

Getty Images

Running back James White met with members of the media on Thursday, which meant it was his turn to answer questions about what the team will do at quarterback now that Tom Brady is down in Tampa.

Cody Kessler was released on Wednesday in a move that leaves Jarrett Stidham and Brian Hoyer are the two quarterbacks on the roster. White spent last season with Stidham and played with Hoyer in the past, which has left him feeling good about the prospect of either player piloting the offense.

Should Bill Belichick opt to make another move, White said he expects to feel good about that one as well.

“We’re confident in Stidham, confident in Hoyer, whoever it happens to be,” White said, via Zack Cox of NESN.

White also shared some of what has led to his confidence in Stidham.

“He’s willing to learn, willing to take the coaching and keeps fighting no matter what the situation is,” White said.

White made Brady’s life easier thanks to his abilities as a receiver over the years and he figures to be put in a similar role for the team’s eventual quarterback choice.