Jarvis Landry donates $15,000 in hygiene products to Cleveland students

Getty Images

Browns receiver Jarvis Landry donated $15,000 to provide hygiene products to East Cleveland City School District students and their families.

Landry partnered with supercenter chain Meijer to secure items, which will be given to recipients selected through the Browns Foundation’s “Get 2 School, Stay in the Game!” Network.

Soap, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste and other personal care products were packaged after a special delivery this week and will be distributed to more than 1,300 families Monday.

“Although we are facing unprecedented challenges right now, it is important to remember that we are all in this together,” Landry said in a statement. “I love the City of Cleveland, and I want to make sure our communities have the support that they need to stay safe and healthy. We hope these items will help ease burdens and protect the well-being of the families and students of East Cleveland.”