Joe Douglas: We still have a lot to do to support Sam Darnold

Getty Images

When General Manager Joe Douglas met quarterback Sam Darnold‘s parents last year, he told them he “was going to do everything in my power to take care of Sam with protection and playmakers.”

That didn’t work out all that well in 2019, although Douglas wasn’t in position to do much after being hired after the draft. Darnold was pressured frequently and the Jets Offense wound up at the bottom of the league in terms of both points scored and yards allowed.

Douglas has a chance to make more of an impact this offseason. The Jets have signed center Connor McGovern, guard Greg Van Roten and tackle George Fant to go with re-signed guard Alex Lewis on the offensive line. Breshad Perriman has joined the receiving corps with Robby Anderson departing and Douglas said Wednesday that more needs to be done.

“I think we still have a lot to do in both those regards moving forward,” Douglas said, via NJ.com. “I think we’ve done our best to attack some of the issues that we had in the past. . . . That’s our focus, doing everything we can to help Sam succeed. The one thing that we didn’t want, we didn’t want a situation where Sam was just going to have to be under fire all the time with protection issues.”

The Jets could further address either those protection issues or the playmakers with the No. 11 pick in the first round and they have three other picks in the first two days that could go toward improving the group around Darnold.