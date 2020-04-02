Jordan Devey re-signs with Raiders

Getty Images

Jordan Devey‘s first season with the Raiders came to an early end, but he’ll be back for the team’s first season in Las Vegas.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Raiders are re-signing Devey. There’s no word on the terms of the deal.

Devey started the first two games of the season at left guard and the next two at right guard, but a torn pectoral brought his season to an end at that point. He’s also played for the Patriots, 49ers and Chiefs and made 17 starts over his first five NFL seasons.

Devey’s starts came in place of a suspended Richie Incognito and injured Gabe Jackson. Both players remain with the team, although there has been word of trade talks involving Jackson.