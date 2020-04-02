Jordan Hicks thinks Cardinals in “eerily similar” situation to pre-SB Eagles

April 2, 2020
Cardinals linebacker Jordan Hicks feels like there might be some deja vu in the air.

Hicks was a member of the Eagles when they went 7-9 with a first-year head coach and a rookie quarterback during the 2016 season. He was also a member of last year’s 5-10-1 Cardinals with rookie head coach Kliff Kingsbury and rookie quarterback Kyler Murray.

The Eagles went on to win 13 games in 2017 and then took Super Bowl LII by beating the Patriots, which has Hicks thinking big about the trajectory that Arizona could be on.

“It’s eerily similar of a situation that we’re going into,” Hicks said, via the team’s website. “The year before I won the Super Bowl in Philadelphia, we had a rookie head coach and a rookie quarterback in Carson and Doug Pederson. We had our highs and our lows, and as a defense we didn’t know what our identity was. But we got better as the season went along — very similar to what you saw with us this past season — and then something hit.”

That Eagles team brought in players like Alshon Jeffery, LeGarrette Blount, Jay Ajayi, Timmy Jernigan, Ronald Darby and Chris Long before or during the season. Hicks sees more similarities with the Cardinals “making big-time moves” like the trade for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to go along with signing defensive players like Devon Kennard, Jordan Phillips and De'Vondre Campbell.

Whatever the similarities, Hicks knows turnarounds like the one in Philly don’t just happen on their own. He said you have “to will it into existence” and the Cardinals’ ability to do that or anything close will be put to the test this year.

  1. I love all the off season optimism. Everyone thinks their team is improving and about half feel they are headed to the playoffs and beyond. That’s actually close to the reality; 43.75 percent will make the playoffs now that 14 teams get there.

  3. They will pass the Rams on the way up this year but that’s a lot of pressure to put on the team. If they could finish 2nd in the division that would be a huge accomplishment.

    The Rams have the worst Roster & QB in the division. Expect them to be in last place as long as Goff is the QB. Resigning Jalen Ramsey should go about as well as Houston trying to resign Tuensil.

  4. They have every reason to be optimistic. Adding Hopkins was a big time gain. He’s a game changer. If Murray has a second season jump in productivity, the Cardinals offense will be scary. The defense has more work to do to, we’ll see what the Cardinals do in the draft on that side.

