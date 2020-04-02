Justin Murray re-signs with Cardinals

Getty Images

Justin Murray was left with two choices when the Cardinals tendered him as an exclusive rights free agent and the offensive tackle picked his path on Thursday.

The team announced that Murray has signed his tender. He wasn’t permitted to speak with other teams after being tendered, so his only other option was to sit out.

Murray made 12 starts at right tackle for the Cardinals last season. It was his first year in Arizona after stints with the Broncos, Buccaneers, Saints, Bengals and Raiders. His only other regular season action came in two games with the Raiders in 2018.

The Cardinals turned to Murray after Marcus Gilbert tore his ACL before the start of the regular season. Gilbert re-signed with the team last month.