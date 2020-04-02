Kevin Stefanski: We have to surround Baker Mayfield with people that bring out his best

Posted by Josh Alper on April 2, 2020, 2:24 PM EDT
Getty Images

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke highly of quarterback Baker Mayfield after he was hired in January and he continued to speak positively about Mayfield on a Thursday conference call.

The Browns brought in an experienced starter in Case Keenum as a free agent, but Stefanski reiterated that the quarterback job belongs to Mayfield. He also said that the organization is building around Mayfield in order to get the most out out of him on the field.

“I believe in Baker Mayfield. He’s our starting quarterback. Organizationally we believe in Baker Mayfield. It’s our job to surround him with people that can make him the best,” Stefanski said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

The Browns moved to add tight end Austin Hooper and right tackle Jack Conklin in free agency to the group surrounding Mayfield on offense and they added several new pieces on defense to help while Mayfield is off the field. If that helps lift Mayfield to a higher level of play, the offseason will go in the books as a successful one in Cleveland.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

5 responses to “Kevin Stefanski: We have to surround Baker Mayfield with people that bring out his best

  1. Well, when Mayfield can bring out the best in others maybe this team will sniff a playoff spot.

  2. I really like what I’m seeing from my Browns, but unlike last year I will temper my enthusiasm until I see what they look like week one.

  3. Stefanski is ECSTATIC to have Baker Mayfield. Baker may not the best QB, but Stefanski sure as heck has more of a chance at great success with Baker at QB than he did trying to run a offense with Kirk Cousins at QB.

  4. Who exactly can bring out the best in Mayfield? Does Mayfield even have a best to bring out. He is who he is and he’s already stated he isn’t going to change and doesn’t need a coach. When you have an attitude like that it’s hard to be optimistic that he’s going to be any different than he was last year. At least he’s not as terrible as Johnny Goofball but Cleveland will go nowhere unless Mayfield can grow up a little bit and realize he needs to get a lot better.

  5. Surround him with people that bring out his best? Wasn’t that the purpose of filling the roster with a “who’s who” in American football.

    If his “best” isn’t already “brought out” with the current roster, it isn’t happening. They need to find another QB.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!