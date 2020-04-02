Kyle Turley abandons claim that CBD cures coronavirus

Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic has plenty of people trying to make plenty of money via plenty of snake-oily remedies and cures.

Former NFL lineman Kyle Turley has found himself on the wrong side of the federal government for insisting that CBD can cure coronavirus. Via Insider.com, the Food and Drug Administration has sent a warning letter to Neuro XPF, a company owned by Turley, regarding such claims.

“The US FDA will one day acknowledge the power of cannabis and its ability to prevent & cure COVID19 and every other disease,” Turley tweeted on March 31.

On Thursday, he abruptly reversed course.

“OK OK, YOURE ALL RIGHT, ILL ADMIT IT! CHEAP CBD BRAND PRODUCTS WILL NOT PREVENT OR CURE COVID19!” Turley tweeted at 12:15 p.m. ET.

A first-round pick of the Saints in 1998, Turley has become a staunch CBD advocate. He has claimed that it cures cancer.

The federal government has been cracking down on charlatans looking to capitalize on COVID-19 fears to make a buck by selling products that supposedly cure or prevent the disease.