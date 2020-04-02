Laremy Tunsil: Of course I’m looking to be the highest-paid lineman

Getty Images

The Texans have been working on a new contract with left tackle Laremy Tunsil and a recent report indicated that Tunsil is looking for an average annual salary of more than $20 million.

That report also indicated that the Texans have offered Tunsil a contract with an average salary of $18.5 million per year. That would surpass Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson for the highest average annual salary for an offensive lineman.

During an appearance on ESPN Thursday, Tunsil confirmed he’s looking for the top spot while otherwise declining to discuss specifics of how the talks with Houston have been going.

“I’m not going to talk numbers, as I’m going to keep that between me and the club,” Tunsil said. “I am looking to be the highest-paid lineman, of course. I worked my butt off to be in that position and hopefully we can make that happen.”

After sending two first-round picks and a second-round pick to the Dolphins in the deal that brought Tunsil to Houston, there’s pressure on to strike a deal that keeps him in town for a while. It appears Tunsil is going to try to use that pressure to his advantage.