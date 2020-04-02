Malcolm Butler donates to COVID-19 relief in Nashville and Mississippi

Getty Images

Malcolm Butler‘s mother was a nurse, so he knows something about what healthcare workers go through in ordinary times. And this is no ordinary time.

Via the team’s official website, the Titans cornerback is donating funds for medical supplies to Meharry Medical College in Nashville, as well as to help fund meals for 600 seniors in his hometown of Vicksburg, Miss.

“I feel like it is very important, and each individual has a role in this situation,” Butler said. “Just like Miss Amy (Adams Strunk), Jon Robinson, and Mike Vrabel, we all have a job to do. So I think it’s a good idea for me to do my role. All the health care workers out there, first responders, they are putting themselves on the line for all of us.

“We are on the sideline now, and they are in the game. So, we should be there to support those people and do everything we can. Every hand helps.”

Butler’s donation to Meharry, a historically black college, will be used to help purchase test kits, masks, gowns, face shields, gloves, and meals for healthcare workers and first responders.