Michael Brockers: I feel great, it worked out the way it was supposed to

Getty Images

Defensive lineman Michael Brockers is back with the Rams on a new three-year deal, but it looked like he was going to be joining the Ravens early in free agency.

Brockers said on former Rams teammate Chris Long’s podcast that there was “definitely a bidding war” for his services and that he chose the Ravens because he thought they offered the best balance of money and a chance to win the Super Bowl. He then went to have a physical in order to finalize the deal and things took a different turn.

Ravens doctors showed concern regarding the status of his ankle after an injury late in the 2019 season and opinions were sought from others, including foot and ankle specialist Dr. Robert Anderson.

“I did my physical here in Houston,” Brockers said, via Cameron DeSilva of USAToday.com. “I go to the doctor, they take X-rays and I did an MRI. The doctor sent it to Baltimore and Baltimore’s doctor gets to look at it and he says, ‘You know, I’m not a specialist, but I’m going to send it to a guy that I truly trust and he’s a third-party doctor. He’ll just tell me what’s up.’ I guess that doctor told him I might need something like a surgery and they were like, ‘Oh.’ They get my MRI, they get all this stuff. Then we don’t hear from them after that. And I guess that’s the process where they were sending MRIs to Anderson or whoever and getting his word for it.”

The Ravens eventually reneged on the deal and Brockers quickly re-signed with the Rams. He told Long he feels great and has been “working out the whole time” before adding that he feels everything “worked out the way it was supposed to” in the end.