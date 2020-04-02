Michael Brockers: I feel great, it worked out the way it was supposed to

Posted by Josh Alper on April 2, 2020, 10:42 AM EDT
Defensive lineman Michael Brockers is back with the Rams on a new three-year deal, but it looked like he was going to be joining the Ravens early in free agency.

Brockers said on former Rams teammate Chris Long’s podcast that there was “definitely a bidding war” for his services and that he chose the Ravens because he thought they offered the best balance of money and a chance to win the Super Bowl. He then went to have a physical in order to finalize the deal and things took a different turn.

Ravens doctors showed concern regarding the status of his ankle after an injury late in the 2019 season and opinions were sought from others, including foot and ankle specialist Dr. Robert Anderson.

“I did my physical here in Houston,” Brockers said, via Cameron DeSilva of USAToday.com. “I go to the doctor, they take X-rays and I did an MRI. The doctor sent it to Baltimore and Baltimore’s doctor gets to look at it and he says, ‘You know, I’m not a specialist, but I’m going to send it to a guy that I truly trust and he’s a third-party doctor. He’ll just tell me what’s up.’ I guess that doctor told him I might need something like a surgery and they were like, ‘Oh.’ They get my MRI, they get all this stuff. Then we don’t hear from them after that. And I guess that’s the process where they were sending MRIs to Anderson or whoever and getting his word for it.”

The Ravens eventually reneged on the deal and Brockers quickly re-signed with the Rams. He told Long he feels great and has been “working out the whole time” before adding that he feels everything “worked out the way it was supposed to” in the end.

  1. Baltimore’s deal was a three year deal. And like $21 million guaranteed. It was basically a two year deal with an option for the third year.

    His deal with the rams is apparently 3 years. But only like $10 million guaranteed. It is basically a one year deal with options for the next two years.

    He took a lot less (about half) guaranteed money. Pretty much confirms something is up with his ankle and he knew he wasn’t going to get another offer like Baltimore’s. But if he can avoid surgery, the rams probably got a great deal.

  2. This sort of reminds me of the Elvis Dumervil fleecing of Elway. He told his agent to fax in the re-structure (one year after the 17 mil per deal came), and since the 4Pm deadline passed, the deal was null and void, forcing his release, where Ozzie then stupidly overpaid him.

    LOL

    The Ravens aren’t that good at drafting for defense much anymore. Ray Lewis and Ed Reed carried that team for years.

    Baltimore just shifted the overpayment to Wolfe instead, but they got cold feet with Brockers.

  3. Maybe, if they keep him. Could be they are just sitting on him! Let’s see where we are at on opening day. Maybe a “cheaper” option comes along!

