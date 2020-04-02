Now a coach, Wes Welker reflects on playing for Bill Belichick

Posted by Michael David Smith on April 2, 2020, 9:50 AM EDT
Getty Images

San Francisco wide receivers coach Wes Welker spent six seasons playing for Bill Belichick in New England. The two didn’t always see eye to eye, and now that Welker is coaching, he thinks about how his own approach is different than Belichick’s.

Asked on WEEI if leaving New England was a relief because Belichick could be so hard on players, Welker allowed that there was some truth to that, as it can be hard to have fun with a coach who’s so demanding.

“Maybe a little bit,” he said. “I was still upset about it. I did want to be there, but there was part of me — I just like enjoying the game. I like having fun, all those things.”

Welker said that having fun is important to him, as a player and as a coach.

“I feel like you’re playing your best ball when you’re having fun and enjoying [yourself],” Welker said. “I think there were some times where I didn’t really feel that. . . . Coach Belichick is hard on guys and tries to get the most out of him that he can.”

Although Welker isn’t claiming to speak for Tom Brady, his comments do speak to the widespread impression that Brady was ready to play for a coach other than Belichick.

“The way he goes about it is there are no superstars,” Welker said of Belichick. “Everybody has their role on that team. Everybody is going to get called out. There’s no preferential treatment and a lot of time calls out the star players a lot of time just to set the tone with the whole team. Like, ‘OK, he’s talking to Tom like that, well obviously he can talk to me like that.’ Tom has such a great way about him of being able to take it even though it makes him mad and everything like that. He takes it and he keeps on going to work and improving and improving on his craft and everything else. Everybody else just has to fall in line.”

No one can argue with Belichick’s success, but Welker is among the players who didn’t always agree with Belichick’s methods.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Now a coach, Wes Welker reflects on playing for Bill Belichick

  1. Now that the good soldier Tom Brady is gone, there is no one to cover for Bill’s ways. I was always a Patriot fan, just never a Belichick fan. Now after 50+ years of hometown loyalty, I’ve had it with the coach. I’m onto Tampa Bay.

  3. At least part of why Belichick’s had so much more success than any other team is he always pushes an otherwise often quite average-on-paper team (including guys like the undrafted Welker) beyond what they could do out of their own volition if just being happy all the time.

  4. In all the major sports, the successful franchises are using analytics and hiring “player coaches “. Bill is not a player ‘s coach. His antiquated ways are going to catch up to him swiftly without Brady. Yes, his methods (fear of losing your job, for example), worked in the past, but no longer strikes fear in players making millions of dollars annually. Bill will be average at best going forward.

  6. Maybe if he wasn’t so worried about having fun he’d have caught that pass in the super bowl

  7. It’s great to hear from Welker. I hope Patriot fans remember how good and tough he was. He really gets an unfair bad rap for that one drop. Sure, it did not look good at the time, but that super bowl loss was a team effort.

  8. BB made Welker a millionaire like he did Brady, Butler, Edelman, etc, etc. Dion Lewis. I mean, there are a gazillion names where the player was essentially a nobody, he makes then rich, and then the player acts like a victim.

    Just pathetic.

    Our society is literally going down the tubes. None of the player I listed would have made the money they made without BB signing them.

  9. Brady stood it longer than most would have, and got six rings out of it, so hard to criticize BB. Still, I’d rather play for a coach who motivates positively rather than continually ragging on you. I realize most of the great coaches motivated through fear… Lombardi, Parcells, BB, but others had success doing it through positive motivation as well, so…. Glad Brady can have a couple years playing for a coach who shows his appreciation for him. We’ll see how it works out. BB will continue to do well because he’s freakin’ brilliant, and hopefully Tom will have enough left in the tank for a couple more good years. Hopefully….

  10. If there was a polar opposite to Bill, it may be Andy Reid. Both coaches seem to get the best out of their players, but by different means. Rather than being hard and indifferent, Andy is jolly and warm.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!